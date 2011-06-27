  1. Home
2022 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Specs & Features

More about the 2022 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,800
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/508.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower415 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque494 lb-ft @ 2,200 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Protection Package Premier +$525
Protection Package +$340
Polestar +$1,295
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
1460 watts stereo outputyes
15 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
HomeLink +$705
Eyeglass Holder +$80
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leather/clothyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Load Bars +$345
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,468 lbs.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,509 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height56.6 in.
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.3 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nappa, premium leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/40R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
