  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. 2021 Volvo S60
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2021 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volvo S60
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Advanced Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,000
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Air Quality w/Advanced Air Cleaneryes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,000
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,000
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leather/clothyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,000
19" 5 Triple-Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3882 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume108.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Exterior Colors
  • Black Stone
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate, premium leather/cloth
  • Charcoal, premium leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars