2019 Volvo S60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2019 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Torque472 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,400
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,400
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,400
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Charcoal Headlineryes
Heated Rear Seats & Steering Wheelyes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,400
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Front head room37.4 in.
premium leather/clothyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,400
19" R-Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Length187.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Exterior Colors
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Black Stone
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,400
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

