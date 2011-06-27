  1. Home
2019 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Features & Specs

More about the 2019 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Advanced Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,900
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,900
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheelyes
Charcoal Headlineryes
Linear Lime Deco Inlayyes
Nappa Leather w/Massage and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,900
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,900
19" Inscription Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3657 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume108.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Exterior Colors
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Pine Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Black Stone
Interior Colors
  • Blond, premium leather
  • Blond, leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Maroon Brown, premium leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Amber, premium leather
  • Amber, leather
  • Maroon Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

