Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2018 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)445.0/640.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,150
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,150
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,150
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,150
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,150
19" x 8.0" Portia Diamond Cut Silver Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Length185.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3703 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Mussel Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Beechwood, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,150
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
