Used 2016 Volvo S60 T6 Polestar Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.4/480.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5250 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
650 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rebel Blue
  • Ice White
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
