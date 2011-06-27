  1. Home
Used 2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E Features & Specs

More about the 2016 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)409.4/587.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Harmon Kardon Premium Soundyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" Portia Diamond Cut Wheels & Lowered Sport Chassisyes
Measurements
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Ice White
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Beechwood/Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/40R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
