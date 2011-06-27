Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)445.0/658.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Premieryes
Platinumyes
19" Sport Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,950
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,950
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Sport Pedalyes
Accessory Prep Cable for Rear Park Camerayes
Sport Seats w/Charcoal Headlineryes
Harmon Kardon Premium Soundyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Quick Fold Front Passenger Seatyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Integrated Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Exterior Styling Kit - Silveryes
Tempa Spare (Under Floor Solution)yes
Exterior Styling Kit - Iron Stoneyes
Exterior Styling Kit - Terra Bronzeyes
Trunk Spoileryes
18" TITANIA Alloy Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Front track62.5 in.
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3433 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height58.4 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Exterior Colors
  • Power Blue Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Ice White
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Beechwood/Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,950
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 99V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,950
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles