  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2013 Volvo S60
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Volvo S60 T6 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,650
See S60 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.4/445.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Climate Packageyes
Premier Plusyes
Technology Packageyes
Platinumyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,650
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,650
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE)yes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,650
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,650
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,650
17" Njord Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3812 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length182.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume106.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Vibrant Copper Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Saville Grey Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Beechwood Brown/Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige/Off-Black, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,650
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/40R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S60 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Volvo S60 T6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles