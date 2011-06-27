  1. Home
Used 2012 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.4/462.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Torque354 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,950
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,950
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Navigation Prepyes
Keyless Drive w/Personal Car Communicatoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,950
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Front track62.1 in.
Length182.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3307 lbs.
Curb weight3877 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume105.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Saville Grey Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,950
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/40R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
