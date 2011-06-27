Used 2011 Volvo S60 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.4/462.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Climate Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,700
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,700
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Personal Car Communicatoryes
Integrated Navigation Systemyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Urbane Wood Inlaysyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,700
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Sport Décor Framesyes
Sport Sill Moldingsyes
Front Blind View Park Assist Camerayes
17" Njord Alloy Wheels w/Self Supporting Tiresyes
Freja 18" Dark Grey Wheelsyes
Tempa Spareyes
Sport Rear Bumper Accent w/Dual Tail Pipesyes
17" Njord Alloy Wheelsyes
Sport Front Bumper Accentyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Front track62.1 in.
Length182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3901 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Exterior Colors
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Vibrant Copper Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Premium Electric Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige
  • Beechwood Brown/Off-Black
  • Soft Beige/Off-Black
  • Off-Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,700
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
