Used 2009 Volvo S60 T5 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower257 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,400
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
325 watts stereo outputyes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,400
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity28.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3501 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length181.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume105.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width71.0 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Stone
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, premium leather
  • Oak, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,400
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
