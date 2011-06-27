  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2007 Volvo S60
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Volvo S60 T5 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,735
See S60 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,735
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower257 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,735
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,735
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,735
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,735
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity28.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3492 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length181.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume107.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Exterior Colors
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Taupe/Light Taupe, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,735
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,735
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S60 Inventory

Related Used 2007 Volvo S60 T5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles