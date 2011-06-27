Used 2007 Volvo S60 2.5T Features & Specs

  1. Home
2007 Volvo S60 2.5T Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity28.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3651 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length181.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume107.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Taupe/Light Taupe, leather
  • Graphite/Indigo, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
