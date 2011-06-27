  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2005 Volvo S60
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Volvo S60 R Features & Specs

More about the 2005 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,735
See S60 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,735
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,735
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,735
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,735
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,735
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,735
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity36.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3693 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Length180.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume108 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Exterior Colors
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Flash Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gobi Sand "R" Metallic
  • Atacama Natural
  • Nordkap Black/Blue "R" Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,735
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P235/45R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,735
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S60 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Volvo S60 R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles