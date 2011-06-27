  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2005 Volvo S60
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Volvo S60 Features & Specs

More about the 2005 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,735
See S60 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,585
See S60 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,120
See S60 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG192222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg19/27 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/414.0 mi.351.5/499.5 mi.342.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.5 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG192222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.4 l2.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm168 hp @ 6000 rpm208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves202020
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesnono
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnono
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
100 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesnono
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
retained accessory poweryesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesnono
power steeringnoyesyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
sport front seatsyesnono
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesnono
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesnono
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Front track61.3 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity36.5 cu.ft.36.5 cu.ft.36.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3693 lbs.3662 lbs.3693 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd..28 cd..28 cd.
Length180.2 in.180.2 in.180.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Height56.3 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
EPA interior volume108 cu.ft.108 cu.ft.108 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width71.4 in.71.4 in.71.4 in.
Rear track60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Exterior Colors
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Flash Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Lunar Gold Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Lunar Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gobi Sand "R" Metallic
  • Atacama Natural
  • Nordkap Black/Blue "R" Metallic
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesnono
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesnono
P235/45R Y tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
P195/65R15 tiresnoyesno
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P215/55R16 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,735
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S60 InventorySee S60 InventorySee S60 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Volvo S60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles