Used 2004 Volvo S60 2.5T Features & Specs

More about the 2004 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,385
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity36.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length180.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume108 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Beige/Light Sand
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
