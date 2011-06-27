  1. Home
Used 2001 Volvo S60 2.4T Features & Specs

More about the 2001 S60
Overview
$29,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$29,850
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$29,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$29,850
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
$29,850
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$29,850
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$29,850
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$29,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$29,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$29,850
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$29,850
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
$29,850
Length180.2 in.
Curb weight3389 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume108 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71 in.
Colors
$29,850
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Silver
  • Cypress Green
  • Maya Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Classic Red
  • Cosmos Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Beige/Light Sand
Tires & Wheels
$29,850
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
$29,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$29,850
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
