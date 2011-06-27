Used 2001 Volvo S60 2.4 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5900 rpm
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,550
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,550
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,550
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Length180.2 in.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume108 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Silver
  • Cypress Green
  • Maya Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Classic Red
  • Cosmos Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Beige/Light Sand
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,550
All season tiresyes
P195/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
