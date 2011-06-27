  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S40
  4. Used 2011 Volvo S40
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2011 S40
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,150
See S40 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.1/453.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Multimedia Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,150
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,150
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Off-Black Leather Seating Surfaces w/o R-Design Embossmentyes
Keyless Driveyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,150
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,150
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/leatheretteyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyes
Protection Packageyes
18" Midir Diamond Cut Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3481 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length176.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Exterior Colors
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Passion Red
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black/Creme, leather/leatherette
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/50R17 93V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,150
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S40 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles