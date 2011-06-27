  1. Home
Used 2006 Volvo S40 T5 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower218 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Length175.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3278 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Premium Electric Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Passion Red
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Flint Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Off Black, leather
  • Dark Beige/Quartz, leather
  • Dark Beige/Quartz, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles