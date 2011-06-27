  1. Home
Used 2004 Volvo S40 T5 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower218 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,990
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,990
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,990
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,990
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3126 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length175.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume108 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Exterior Colors
  • Mistral Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Safari Green Metallic
  • Flint Gray Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Beige/Quartz
  • Off Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
