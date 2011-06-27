Used 2004 Volvo S40 T5 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Engine Type
|Gas
Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
Cylinders
|Inline 5
Combined MPG
|23
Total Seating
|5
Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Drive type
|Front wheel drive
Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.1/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
Combined MPG
|23
Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size
|2.5 l
Horsepower
|218 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle
|34.9 ft.
Valves
|20
Base engine type
|Gas
Valve timing
|Variable
Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
Cylinders
|Inline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,990
electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
4-wheel ABS
|yes
Rear door child safety locks
|yes
Turn signal mirrors
|yes
daytime running lights
|yes
engine immobilizer
|yes
front fog/driving lights
|yes
Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
child seat anchors
|yes
dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
front and rear head airbags
|yes
front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
2 front headrests
|yes
3 rear headrests
|yes
auto delay off headlamps
|yes
traction control
|yes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,990
80 watts stereo output
|yes
AM/FM stereo
|yes
6 total speakers
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,990
remote trunk release
|yes
front seatback storage
|yes
cruise control
|yes
leather steering wheel
|yes
Climate control
|yes
turn signal in mirrors
|yes
Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
speed-proportional power steering
|yes
front and rear cupholders
|yes
Rear floor mats
|yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
front door pockets
|yes
front and rear reading lights
|yes
leather trim on shift knob
|yes
trunk light
|yes
interior air filtration
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Power mirrors
|yes
4 one-touch power windows
|yes
remote keyless power door locks
|yes
Heated mirrors
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,990
clock
|yes
external temperature display
|yes
trip computer
|yes
tachometer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Front head room
|38.9 in.
bucket front seats
|yes
height adjustable driver seat
|yes
Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seat
|yes
Front leg room
|41.6 in.
Front hip room
|53.7 in.
cloth
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
Rear head room
|37.2 in.
Rear hip Room
|50.7 in.
Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room
|54.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Front track
|60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity
|31.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight
|3126 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
Length
|175.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
Height
|57.2 in.
EPA interior volume
|108 cu.ft.
Wheel base
|103.9 in.
Width
|69.7 in.
Rear track
|60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,990
inside mounted spare tire
|yes
Null tires
|yes
alloy wheels
|yes
16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
P205/55R16 tires
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,990
four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
multi-link rear suspension
|yes
MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,990
Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
