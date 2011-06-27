Used 2000 Volvo S40 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.2/410.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.9 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|176.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2990 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|Width
|67.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
