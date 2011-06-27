Used 1991 Volvo Coupe Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|357.0/420.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|206 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3415 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.2 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|109.1 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
