1991 Volvo Coupe Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
List Price Estimate
$705 - $1,514
Used Coupe for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Renamed 780. Final year for Bertone-designed Volvo.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volvo Coupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
randal780,01/10/2003
With a small bit of work with a turbo boost controller the car is pure excitement. Sweet interior and a safe car!
Patrick4u,01/31/2004
This is a fine automobile. I put some TLC into a car that had been neglected a bit and it is rewarding me with comfort, style, and fun! it's too bad Volvo doesn't make them like this anymore.
heresdavid,03/24/2002
A great road machine. I have 185,000 miles on mine and it keeps going and going. I was so impressed with the 91 Volvo that I bought a 2001 S60 T5 in September 2001.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Volvo Coupe features & specs
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety
