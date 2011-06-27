  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo Coupe
  4. Used 1991 Volvo Coupe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1991 Volvo Coupe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$705 - $1,514
Used Coupe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Renamed 780. Final year for Bertone-designed Volvo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volvo Coupe.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

very nice
randal780,01/10/2003
With a small bit of work with a turbo boost controller the car is pure excitement. Sweet interior and a safe car!
One Sweet Machine
Patrick4u,01/31/2004
This is a fine automobile. I put some TLC into a car that had been neglected a bit and it is rewarding me with comfort, style, and fun! it's too bad Volvo doesn't make them like this anymore.
91 Volvo Coupe-Runs Forever
heresdavid,03/24/2002
A great road machine. I have 185,000 miles on mine and it keeps going and going. I was so impressed with the 91 Volvo that I bought a 2001 S60 T5 in September 2001.
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Volvo Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 1991 Volvo Coupe features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Volvo Coupe

Used 1991 Volvo Coupe Overview

The Used 1991 Volvo Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Volvo Coupe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Volvo Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Volvo Coupe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Volvo Coupe.

Can't find a used 1991 Volvo Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo Coupe for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,631.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,241.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo Coupe for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,097.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,320.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Volvo Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo Coupe lease specials

Related Used 1991 Volvo Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles