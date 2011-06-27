Used 1991 Volvo Coupe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
