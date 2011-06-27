Used 1991 Volvo Coupe Consumer Reviews

very nice randal780 , 01/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful With a small bit of work with a turbo boost controller the car is pure excitement. Sweet interior and a safe car! Report Abuse

One Sweet Machine Patrick4u , 01/31/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a fine automobile. I put some TLC into a car that had been neglected a bit and it is rewarding me with comfort, style, and fun! it's too bad Volvo doesn't make them like this anymore. Report Abuse