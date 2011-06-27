  1. Home
Used 1991 Volvo Coupe Consumer Reviews

very nice

randal780, 01/10/2003
With a small bit of work with a turbo boost controller the car is pure excitement. Sweet interior and a safe car!

One Sweet Machine

Patrick4u, 01/31/2004
This is a fine automobile. I put some TLC into a car that had been neglected a bit and it is rewarding me with comfort, style, and fun! it's too bad Volvo doesn't make them like this anymore.

91 Volvo Coupe-Runs Forever

heresdavid, 03/24/2002
A great road machine. I have 185,000 miles on mine and it keeps going and going. I was so impressed with the 91 Volvo that I bought a 2001 S60 T5 in September 2001.

