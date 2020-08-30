Volvo Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- 80,999 miles3 mi away
$13,599
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Prior Use: GOVERNMENT USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9BJ118707
Stock: 19300356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,918 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,450
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67269J075984
Stock: P5984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 110,000 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
One look at this Volvo C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES and you will just know, this is your ride. Yes, the odometer does read only 110,000 miles, and is guaranteed accurate. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 2.5L 5 cyl engine under the hood. Convertible top in great condition. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Power everything! Well maintained. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67218J055186
Stock: 11979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,870 miles23 mi away
$13,326
Radley Acura - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2012 Volvo C70 T5 Black RECENT RADLEY TRADE IN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC7CJ129321
Stock: 79809B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 88,686 miles1,209 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFree home delivery available*
$13,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
Located 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC5CJ125669
Stock: 2000642102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 76,267 miles817 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFree home delivery available*
$17,990
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Located 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC3DJ137711
Stock: 2000655249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
