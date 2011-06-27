Used 2010 Volvo C70 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.0/445.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Climate Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|Dynamic Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rear Park Assist
|yes
|Nordic Light Oak Real Wood Inlays
|yes
|Sovereign Hide Premium Leather
|yes
|Portable Navigation System
|yes
|Keyless Drive
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|41.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|47.0 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paint
|yes
|Tempa Spare
|yes
|Vanilla Pearlescent Paint
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|61.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3837 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Length
|180.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|96.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.9 in.
|Width
|72.3 in.
|Rear track
|61.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/45R17 94V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
