Used 2009 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

2009 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible oak7 , 03/12/2014 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This was my first review: "I have had my C70 for two months. Most of that time the weather has been nasty - snow, cold, wet, with a few days of nice weather (Typical pre-spring in Alabama). So far I love it. Drives great, comfortable (54 miles one way commute) with plenty of power. Car has 110,000 miles and I have had to replace an axle and wheel bearing but it's good now. Awesome looks and very unique. Car has plenty of room inside and four adults have ridden comfortably, though getting in and out takes a bit of practice. Love my C70." I still love the car but not the reliability I guess. It has cost us over $2,000 on tires, front end and the rims being bent when hitting a pothole, etc. When it runs it is good but when something "breaks" it is costly. Not sure I'd get another one based on our history with this one. Still loving the hard-top convertible." Since we've owned the car it has been a "love/hate" relationship. Love it when it's working, hate it when it is not. Car seems to have issues with front end. Replaced axles, rack and pinion and everything twice. Tires multiple times and it still has a popping noise when you brake or turn that hasn't been identified despite hours in the dealership, repair, etc. (taken it to various places because no one has an answer). I also have experienced "battery drain," when I leave the car for a few days it won't crank. When the battery is dead the key is stuck in the ignition and you can't get it out. Easy to jump it and when you do the key comes out. Seems to be a security issue to me. Anyway, when it is running it is an awesome car. Great mileage, very comfortable and plenty of power. Turbo is there anytime you need it, for sure. But when it's broken, it is a pain in the a--. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Way behind the Technology Steve , 12/23/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The looks are great, inside and out. Ride is comfortable, especially the highway driving I do. Handling is a little mushy. The car is quiet as a hardtop, top up, not bad, top down. Seats are incredibly comfortable and definitely recommend the sovereign leather. Technology is embarrassing. The Navigation is like a built is Garmin. The phone is HORRID; very few phones are compatible, and any time I have tried to upgrade phone software, won't sync to the phone book. The other problems are the gas pedal is 1-2 inches lower than the brake pedal, which is awkward, and the Climate Control is weak. After 6 months, I'm going to see if I can trade it if I can do it without losing too much money Report Abuse

I love my C70 Mark Lee , 07/16/2017 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased 2009 used in 2013 with 33,000 miles with dealer warranty. At 60,000 miles, have dealer replace both rubber axle booth - under dealer warranty. At 70,000 miles, have dealer replaced the leaky coolant reservoir - under dealer warranty. Other than these, no issue with the car for past 4 years. C70 is very stylish and many people compliment the car. One time I was approached by a lady on a red light - thought I was being carjacked, but she wanted to know what car I was driving. Seats are very comfy and I feel like sitting in comfy sofa at Ikea store. C70 came with one of the best stereo I ever witnessed. My previous Infiniti Q45 Bose system is sub-par to C70's. The stereo sound great even with top down. Bluetooth, however, need improvement. Bluetooth phone Volume is very low (I have Samsung Note 4). It has no A2DP option (for 2009 model) and when I asked around online, Bluetooth audio option is not available. I use small thumb drive to play all my music. It even taking 128gb thumb drive- thousands of songs! Or you have option to plug in 3.5 jack via Aux. There is no way you can install custom radio (not that I need one) since factory stereo also works as climate control display. It's so much fund to drive during the California winter with top down (heated seat). Top down during hot summer really make you enjoy the sun, but when I was driving Mojave and Las Vegas under 114 degree hot sun, I thought I was going to be roasted alive... When top is up, I can hear some squeaky noise time to time, but if you don't pay attention, you can hardly hear them. As with all front drive car, it has torque steering, but I have not experienced any under/over steering when cornering. Break is bit soft compared to my wife's Toyota Sienna, but never failed the stopping distance as of now (I commute 60 miles on S. Calif 405 everyday, and I see accidents at least 4x a week). Great cruising car with enough horses, but don't expect to hit 60 in 3.5 secs. If I want performance super fast car, I would probably look for non convertible car. Good: Stereo, trunk space, 2 car in 1, hard top, turbo Bad: Wind deflector extra (bought mine from Ebay used $250, Bluetooth, No real spare tire for my C70 (has repair kit), heavy due to hard top. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Head Turning Convertible Gilbert Rivera , 06/21/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful As a life-long Honda lover this is my first Volvo. The fit and quality sold me on the vehicle. Love the top fold- down, and the trunk space for a convertible. Best feature: DynAudio stereo, great sound and bass. The car turns heads with the top is down. Got 24K miles on the car and no problems. Two gripes: 1. Pirelli tires a (18 in. wheels) don't last beyond 30K miles (cost $300 a pop). 2. Navigation system stinks. An address has to be manually entered. No voice activated features (like my Honda). For a premium brand this is a surprise. Report Abuse