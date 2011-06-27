  1. Home
Used 2004 Volvo C70 HPT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
wipers headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
12 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.9 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length185.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume96 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Passion Red
Interior Colors
  • Linen White
  • Silver
  • Beige
  • Volcano Red
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
