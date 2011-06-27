  1. Home
Used 2004 Volvo C70 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG2019
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.288/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG2019
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm210 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5400 rpm197 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Valves2020
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
wipers headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyes
12 total speakersyesno
400 watts stereo outputyesno
10 total speakersnoyes
240 watts stereo outputnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesno
Climate controlyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesno
trunk lightyesyes
wood trim on dashyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesno
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
heated passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesyes
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
heated driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room51.7 in.51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
Rear head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.9 in.44.9 in.
pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
Front track59.9 in.59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.1 cu.ft.8.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3450 lbs.3450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.8.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd.
Length185.7 in.185.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.
EPA interior volume96 cu.ft.96 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.
Rear track59.8 in.59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
Exterior Colors
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Passion Red
Interior Colors
  • Linen White
  • Silver
  • Beige
  • Volcano Red
  • Graphite
  • Linen White
  • Silver
  • Beige
  • Volcano Red
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
P225/50R Z tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
P205/55R Z tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,880
Starting MSRP
$39,880
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
