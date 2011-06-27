  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2002 Volvo C70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Volvo C70 HT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 C70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,525
See C70 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,525
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,525
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,525
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
wipers headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,525
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,525
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,525
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,525
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,525
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,525
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,525
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length185.7 in.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume104 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,525
Exterior Colors
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Silver
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,525
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/45R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,525
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,525
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See C70 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Volvo C70 HT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles