Used 2001 Volvo C70 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 C70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.2/447.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
electric and diversity antennayes
10 total speakersyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.9 in.
Measurements
Length185.7 in.
Curb weight3601 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Silver
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
