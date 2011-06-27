  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2001 Volvo C70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Volvo C70 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 C70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,550
See C70 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$45,550
See C70 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,550
See C70 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG202121
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.2/447.5 mi.322.2/465.4 mi.322.2/465.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.17.9 gal.17.9 gal.
Combined MPG202121
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm244 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm244 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm236 hp @ 5400 rpm236 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Valves202020
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesno
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersnonoyes
child seat anchorsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
electric and diversity antennayesyesyes
10 total speakersyesnoyes
240 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
400 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
wood trim on shift knobnoyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
front cupholdersnonoyes
cargo netnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
front and rear reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
clocknoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Front head room39 in.39 in.37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesyesno
leather/clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.9 in.44.9 in.44.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Length185.7 in.185.7 in.185.7 in.
Curb weight3601 lbs.3601 lbs.3365 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Venetian Red Metallic
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Silver
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Silver
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Silver
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P205/55R16 tiresyesnono
P225/50R16 tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Starting MSRP
$34,550
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See C70 InventorySee C70 InventorySee C70 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Volvo C70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles