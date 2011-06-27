Used 2001 Volvo C70 Coupe Consumer Reviews
The Man & His Machine (update)
I'm the guy who reviewed his "Red HP-turbo coupe" almost four years ago; this is an update. I hit a deer with it three years ago and it's a tank! Very safe! Now the cost of ownership: Well, I now have 160k+. I think the transmission is starting to slip. I drive 20k per year; that's about 1k every three months for service,the 17in Mich. A/S tires run about $1,300 every 60K, premium fuel is a must! Don't let anyone else convince you otherwise [160k-remember?]. If you're planning to buy one of these used-& No you can"t have mine!-keep in mind that these things cost you. It's been eight years now. I love it! But my next primary car will be something less expensive & more practical.
Unreliable - Never again
This is the most unreliable auto I have ever owned in over 30 years. Interior switches and plastic parts fail or fall apart, electronics fail, wind noise is pronounced, the power steering has leaked, the electreonic key will not hold a code - countless trips to the dealer, bulbs constantly burn out, the upholstery peels. Nice looking but pure, unmitigated junk.
C70
I bought my C70 used with about 50K miles on it about 5 years ago. I love the way it looks, and love the way it drives even better. It is surprisingly quick for a Volvo. I had to replace the throttle body twice, but Volvo has covered it as a recall item, so it was on their nickel. I have had it in the shop for only one other significant issue. The mass airflow sensor went out while I was on a road trip and rendered the car not driveable, which was not at all convenient, but at least an easy fix. Overall, the reilability has been great. It definitely has been a great car for me.
For the Price
This car looks like a Mercedes and gets mistaken for a BMW all for a fraction of the price. I think this is one of those cars that was overlooks by the American public. It has the sporty look of a european exotic and the safety of a Volvo. Great for a young single guy.
The Man & His Machine
I purchased my "RED" C70 HPT COUPE almost three years ago. It is my second Volvo. I have just over 70,000 miles on the odometer. All I can say is "WOW"! This car is a future classic. The shape, the color, the way the turbo kicks in. It really turns heads.
Sponsored cars related to the C70
Related Used 2001 Volvo C70 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner