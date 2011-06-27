Used 2001 Volvo C70 Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Man & His Machine (update) jmybowen , 10/29/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I'm the guy who reviewed his "Red HP-turbo coupe" almost four years ago; this is an update. I hit a deer with it three years ago and it's a tank! Very safe! Now the cost of ownership: Well, I now have 160k+. I think the transmission is starting to slip. I drive 20k per year; that's about 1k every three months for service,the 17in Mich. A/S tires run about $1,300 every 60K, premium fuel is a must! Don't let anyone else convince you otherwise [160k-remember?]. If you're planning to buy one of these used-& No you can"t have mine!-keep in mind that these things cost you. It's been eight years now. I love it! But my next primary car will be something less expensive & more practical. Report Abuse

Unreliable - Never again Va , 12/01/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the most unreliable auto I have ever owned in over 30 years. Interior switches and plastic parts fail or fall apart, electronics fail, wind noise is pronounced, the power steering has leaked, the electreonic key will not hold a code - countless trips to the dealer, bulbs constantly burn out, the upholstery peels. Nice looking but pure, unmitigated junk.

C70 2001-C70 , 04/27/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my C70 used with about 50K miles on it about 5 years ago. I love the way it looks, and love the way it drives even better. It is surprisingly quick for a Volvo. I had to replace the throttle body twice, but Volvo has covered it as a recall item, so it was on their nickel. I have had it in the shop for only one other significant issue. The mass airflow sensor went out while I was on a road trip and rendered the car not driveable, which was not at all convenient, but at least an easy fix. Overall, the reilability has been great. It definitely has been a great car for me.

For the Price Volvo for Life , 10/29/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car looks like a Mercedes and gets mistaken for a BMW all for a fraction of the price. I think this is one of those cars that was overlooks by the American public. It has the sporty look of a european exotic and the safety of a Volvo. Great for a young single guy.