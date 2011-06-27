  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2000 Volvo C70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Volvo C70 HT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 C70
Overview
See C70 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.2/447.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length185.7 in.
Curb weight3601 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Silver
See C70 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Volvo C70 HT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles