Used 1999 Volvo C70 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 C70
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg17/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.2/447.5 mi.304.3/447.5 mi.322.2/447.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.17.9 gal.17.9 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm244 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm190 hp @ 5100 rpm236 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.9 in.44.9 in.52.2 in.
Measurements
Length185.7 in.185.7 in.185.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Curb weight3601 lbs.3601 lbs.3365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Turquoise
  • White
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Black
  • White
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Silver
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Silver
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Silver
  • Beige
  • Silver
  • Gray
  • Silver
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Silver
  • Beige
