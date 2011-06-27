Used 1998 Volvo C70 LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Length185.7 in.
Curb weight3630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Black
