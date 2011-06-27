  1. Home
Used 1998 Volvo C70 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 C70
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/425.5 mi.314.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5100 rpm190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.no
Front leg room41.3 in.no
Front shoulder room55.5 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.no
Rear leg room34.6 in.no
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.no
Measurements
Length185.7 in.185.7 in.
Curb weight3365 lbs.3630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.8.0 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Sandstone Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Blackberry Pearl
  • Cassis Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Classic Red
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Saffron Pearl Metallic
