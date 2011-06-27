2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Pure Electric Ultimate Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,750
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|78 kwh
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|402 hp @ 0 rpm
|Torque
|486 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Protection Package
|+$340
|Protection Package Premier
|+$510
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Eyeglass Holder
|+$80
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Illuminated Tailgate Plate
|+$530
|Load Bars
|+$345
|Foldable Trailer Hitch
|+$1,245
|Front and Rear Mud Flaps
|+$185
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,817 lbs.
|Height
|62.3 in.
|Length
|174.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|255/40R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 40,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
