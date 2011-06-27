  1. Home
Used 2010 Volvo C30 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2010 C30
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,300
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Preferred Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,300
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Off-Black Leather Seating Surfaces w/out R-Design Embossmentyes
Navigation System w/Real Time Trafficyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/leatheretteyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Metallic Paintyes
Power Glass Moonroofyes
Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3211 lbs.
Gross weight4312 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length167.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume104 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Cosmic White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Passion Red
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black/Creme, leather/leatherette
  • Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,300
215/45R18 93W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,300
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
