Used 2010 Volvo C30 Consumer Reviews

We test drove a Mazda 3, Nissan Altima, and Mini Cooper S with the C- 30 as the spoiler. We found the Mini to ride HARD, have severely limited visibility, weird pedal placement, cramped, found the center speedo and other quirks just too annoying, and we know someone who sold theirs because it was too scary in the snow. We found the C-30 to be in a class by itself - a highly refined vehicle for an amazingly reasonable price. Fast, fun, engaging, safe, this purchase ended up being a no-brainer. Only downside is that Volvo dealerships don't appear to be too willing to deal. (Same w/Mini.) A LOT of car for the money. This vehicle is a class leader. See for yourself. We're very happy.

Stephen , 04/03/2016 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)

I got the automatic C30 R-Design last August 2015 when there was just over 58,000 miles on the odometer and have since added over 10,000 miles. My previous car was a 2000 Buick LeSabre so I was looking for a vehicle that provided a similar ride but had a bit of fun factor to it. I also need a car that has good seats as I have a bad back. The car is also parked on a city street, so I wanted something smaller that could easily be parked and not get dented. I looked at a 2015 Mini Cooper S, a 2014VW GTI, and this car. The Mini was my favorite when it came to its quirky design but it ends there; the mechanics and overall comfort was pathetic for such an expensive vehicle. I also decided against it when I learned that the Hardtop failed a side impact safety test (which the dealership claimed they fixed by adding more interior padding). The next car I tried was the VW GTI. It was an okay vehicle but the ride was harsh, the seats were hard and not as supportive as older models, and the materials were just cheap (worse than the Mini and that's saying a lot). I then found my 2010 Volvo C30. The seats are impressive but I guess that's to be expected as they are the only ones in the market to be designed by orthopedic surgeons. I was greatly surprised to discover that the C30 has a softer ride than the Buick LeSabre. The car has great vision and safety, as it has large windows and is equipped with BLIS (though I have not turned it on yet). The vehicle also weighs over 4300 pounds, which is heavier by at least 1500 pounds compared to the Mini and VW. The Volvo C30 attracts a lot of attention wherever I go because of its unique design and its great engine note when starting or accelerating. The Volvo has also been very reliable with only oil changes needed. The only downside, but not really for a car this awesome, is the mileage. On premium, I can only get 22.8 mpg in mixed driving but highway mpg easily reaches 32 mpg.