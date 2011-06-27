  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C30
  4. Used 2009 Volvo C30
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Volvo C30 T5 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 C30
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,800
See C30 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,800
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,800
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,800
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.2 cu.ft.
Length167.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3201 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume102.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Exterior Colors
  • Barents Blue Metallic (Custom Build)
  • Black Stone
  • Ice White
  • Maple Red Metallic (Custom Build)
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic (Custom Build)
  • Black Sapphire Metallic (Custom Build)
  • Silver Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Savile Gray Metallic (Custom Build)
  • Passion Red
  • Orinoco Blue Metallic (Custom Build)
  • Chameleon Blue Metallic (Custom Build)
  • Matt Gold Metallic (Custom Build)
  • Gecko Green Metallic (Custom Build)
  • Cosmic White Metallic (Custom Build)
Interior Colors
  • Umbra, cloth
  • Calcite, leather
  • Quartz, leather
  • Off-black, cloth
  • Off-black, cloth
  • Off-black, leather
  • Offblack/Quartz, cloth
  • Off-black/Quartz, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
205/50R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See C30 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Volvo C30 T5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles