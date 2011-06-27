Used 2009 Volvo C30 Consumer Reviews

Mike C , 06/21/2016 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)

I bought my 2009 C30 used and have now owned it for 3 years. I had test drove a Focus RT and a Veloster Turbo but just fell in love with the C30. I found the build quality and ride to be so much better than the other two cars. Although mine is a barebones Model (does not even have cruise control), the prior owner had had all the work done on the car at the dealership. As such, it was very well taken care of. Interior of the care is simple but effective. I am not a small person but find it very comfortable in the front seat. Although the back seats are supposed to be "roomy", I have long legs so there would be no leg room behind me. Besides, it is always a pain to get in and out of the back seat of a small coupe. As such, no one but my dog rides in the back seat. It did not take me very long to get used to the 'waterfall' control system and now find it very easy to use. Performace, the car is great. Yes, it does not get the best fuel economy but it is a performance car. If I wanted fuel economy I would have bought the Focus or the Veloster. The engine produced plenty of horse-power and I have yet to have an issue merging or passing. But what I really like is that the power and performance are matched to a great ride. I love taking this car to my parents hours (6 hours away). The looks of the car are what really drew me to it. It has a unique look that stands out in the sea of hatchbacks. However, that looks does come at a cost. The hatch itself smaller than the rest of the storage area so it does limit the size of objects you can carry in the back. Since I do not have people ride in the back seat, I can fold them down and have lots of room. Also, the large B-pillars do make it difficult to see, producing some large blind spots. The only issue I have had with this car in three years is a bad PCV. This caused the engine to "whistle" as well as the check engine light to come on. It was not exactly a cheap fix (I had the dealer fix it) but it is all good now. If you have a Volvo with this engine and you hear the engine "whine" or "whistle" then get it to a repair shop quickly as delaying could cause my greater damage. (I was able to avoid that.) But given that this is a 7 year old used car, I guess that is not bad. I would recommend this to anyone wanted a fun hot hatch (either with no kids or small kids).