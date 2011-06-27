Used 2008 Volvo C30 T5 Version 2.0 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,700
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Dynaudio premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,700
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room41.5 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.2 cu.ft.
Length167.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2970 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Exterior Colors
  • Passion Red
  • Cosmic White Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Orinoco Blue Pearl
  • Ice White
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Barents Blue Pearl
  • Gecko Green Pearl
  • Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Quartz, leather
  • Offblack, leather
  • Calcite, leather
  • Offblack, cloth
  • Dark Beige, cloth
  • Offblack/Quartz, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
205/50R W tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
