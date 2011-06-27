Used 1996 Volvo 960 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)332.8/499.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length191.4 in.
Curb weight3547 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height57.6 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Polar White Pearl Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Autumn Gold Pearl
