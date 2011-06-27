Used 1996 Volvo 960 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Surprising car
This has been an amazing car for me. I got it with a bit over 100,000 miles on it, and have not had to bring it to the shop for anything besides normal maintenance in the three years and additional 60,000 miles I've put on it, even after sitting twice for periods of four months when I went to school. Seats are very comfortable. Coming to this car from an old very luxurious Cadillac was an easy transition; the Volvo is about as comfortable but handles like a sports car. Very grippy, poised, and well balanced. 200 hp isn't a ton, but the large amount of torque hits hard at any rev. It has little cool features too like the door handles and a drip edge so so don't get wet when you pay a toll.
Can I make that parking space? Watch me
Tightest turning radius of any car I have had 31.8'. You can get hooked on this real quick. Quick u turn to get out of a jam? No problem with this 960. Great ride, high seating position, great visablity, firm but not harsh luxury ride with Michelins, great handling, great dash, quality feel throughout, huge trunk with pass through for ski's. Great sound system. Perfect conservative auto. Does not compare with 5 series BMW though - but it was meant to.
Volvo 960
This car has been great. I am, however, having to replace a transmission switch that has gone bad. This cost about $115, but has been the only major replacement/repair needed since I have owned the car. It had 94K on it when purchased and currently has 131k and is still going. The paint and exterior has held up great. I hit a pole - almost no damage besides a paint scratch!
200K and still going
I purchased this Volvo 9 months ago with 194,000 miles on it, it has been a fun car to drive and haven't had a stitch of problems. The turning radius is awesome and the ride is like a tight sports ride. The body has no rust, which says alot for a Chicago car. I have now turned 204,000 and still going strong. I do like this style better than the newer ones. The only issue is the front seats won't move forward or back, everything else is great
Such a beautiful car, expensive to own
I bought this car as inexpensive transportation. It looks great inside and out, and has a ton of great features, especially for an older car. So far everything works great on the inside, I've had problems with the car overheating and a blown headgasket. But, the car has almost 150k, so I guess I should be happy with whatever I get out of it.
