Used 1995 Volvo 960 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 960
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/478.4 mi.312.0/478.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.20.8 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm199 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l2.9 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5200 rpm181 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.8 ft.31.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.54.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.7 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.54.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.8 in.191.4 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.3547 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height56.6 in.57.6 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno75 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
