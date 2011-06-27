Used 1994 Volvo 960 Level II Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.0/501.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque197 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
